Dricus du Plessis record: Who is the only fighter to knock out the South African middleweight?

Dricus du Plessis has amassed quite an impressive MMA record throughout his career but has been knocked out in the past.

Prior to joining the UFC in 2020, the South African had competed both at welterweight and middleweight before committing to 185 pounds full-time. He made a name for himself, competing in EFC and KSW, where he was a welterweight and middleweight champion in each respective promotion.

While in KSW, du Plessis was involved in a rivalry with Roberto Soldic, which saw him earn a TKO win to become the welterweight champion in 2018. But, the title reign was short-lived as 'Robocop' dropped him with a left hook en route to a third-round knockout to avenge his loss and regain the title.

The loss to Soldic was the only time the South African had been knocked out during his career, as his previous loss to Garreth McLellan was via submission. Despite being knocked out, it wasn't as though he was outclassed, and the bout ended up being awarded Fight of the Night.

The careers of 'DDP' and 'Robocop' have gone in completely different directions since their encounters in KSW. du Plessis would eventually join the UFC and gear up for his biggest fight as he challenges Sean Strickland for the middleweight championship this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Soldic remained in KSW and became a two-division champion before joining ONE in 2022. He hasn't been able to carry over his success to ONE, but it would be interesting to see what would transpire in a trilogy fight with 'DDP' if he were to join the UFC.

Since the loss, du Plessis has improved his MMA record to 20-2 and is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak that includes his most recent win over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. He has remained unbeaten since joining the UFC, as he is 6-0 in the octagon, with five of those wins coming via stoppage and only one decision.