Dricus du Plessis returns fire as Khamzat Chimaev puts team DDP on blast ahead of potential fight: "Shakespeare in the house"

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has fired back at Khamzat Chimaev for taking a dig at his team ahead of their potential fight.

Chimaev and du Plessis were rumored to lock horns at the UFC 317 card in June, at International Fight Week. Recently, it was reported that the fight was off due to 'Stillknocks' sustaining an injury. However, the South African has recently clarified the situation by dismissing the injury rumors and claiming that the June fight was never signed.

During a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev, 'Borz' responded to comments from du Plessis's coach regarding their preparation for a war on the ground. He said:

"Let them prep for war. I'm prepping for murder."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

'Stillknocks' instantly fired back, as he trolled Chimaev for his choice of words, and sarcastically labeled him Shakespeare. He said:

"Wow, that's the first time I've heard that one. Shakespeare in the house."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev's comments [Image courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Chael Sonnen has backed Dricus du Plessis to defeat Khamzat Chimaev

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he claimed that he now favors Dricus du Plessis to defeat Khamzat Chimaev in their potential upcoming fight.

Sonnen had previously sided with Chimaev, as he questioned 'Stillknocks's' ability to stop 'Borz's' relentless takedowns. However, Sonnen has had a change of heart, as he shared that he doesn't feel that way anymore.

"It's very interesting how things have shifted and changed for Dricus. If you asked me about that fight two years ago, or a year ago, or even six months ago, I would have quickly dismissed it and told you Chimaev. I would tell you Chimaev every single round. But I don't feel that way anymore. I feel and I'm seeing what other people are feeling and seeing."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:11):

