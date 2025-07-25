Dricus du Plessis in for a "rude awakening" against Khamzat Chimaev, says UFC Hall of Famer: "He is a monster" 

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is perhaps the most anticipated UFC fight of the year. While most in the MMA world find it hard to share a definitive prediction for the match-up, a UFC Hall of Famer views 'Borz' as the clear favorite for the fight.

Ad

Chimaev's wrestling and high-pressure fight style is a puzzle few have been able to solve. With his unparalleled grappling pedigree, the 31-year-old has often been able to dismantle opponents early in fights.

Be that as it may, whenever the fights went to the later rounds, the Chechen-born Emirati has struggled, as evidenced by his wars with Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Du Plessis, however, has fared relatively well in five-round fights. This, coupled with his unorthodox style, has swayed many to believe the South African would be the one to take Chimaev's 0.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, MMA pioneer and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz believes, 'Stillknocks' can't match Chimaev's wrestling prowess and is in for a rude awakening at UFC 319. Speaking with Helen Yee, Ortiz said:

"People are going to see how vicious Chimaev truly is. I respect the guy; he is a monster. Du Plessis is the champ. I think he is in for a rude awakening, because he is going to realize his wrestling is not as Chimaev's truly is."

Ad

Check out Tito Ortiz's comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below (13:51):

Ad

As the former light heavyweight champion sees it, 'Borz' will overwhelm du Plessis with wrestling and finish him by the fourth round. UFC 319 is scheduled for Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

MMA influencer shares wild prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is arguably the most feared grappler in the UFC. While one would think 'Borz's' opponent's would try to avoid wrestling exchanges with him, polarizing MMA personality MMA Guru believes Dricus du Plessis will do the opposite.

Ad

Speaking with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, Guru opined that 'Stillknocks' could very well shoot on Chimaev and even give up top control to avoid getting into more taxing grappling scenarios:

"I think he'll shoot in [on Chimaev]. I don't know if I'm DDP, I'm shooting in on Chimaev. If he is getting taken down, he'll be like, I'm pulling guard, I'm not going to be cramped up against the cage. If you shoot early, we're in the center of the cage [and] I'm in guard. So I think he takes the center early, it doesn't stop him, flops right to his back, but it'll be so easy for Chimaev, whereas other people might put up a bit of sprawl. I think DDP, round four, round three TKO."

Ad

Check out MMA Guru's comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below (1:17:27):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.