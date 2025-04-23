Dricus du Plessis’ rumored injury revealed by potential UFC 317 replacement: “He broke his leg in half”

Dricus du Plessis was expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 317, also known as UFC International Fight Week, in June. The bout had not been officially announced by the promotion, but both Du Plessis and Chimaev hinted at them facing each other next.

However, disaster appears to have struck the South African, as rumors have begun swirling that 'Stillknocks' has suffered an injury in training and won't be able to fight at UFC 317. The potential replacement fighter for Du Plessis, Caio Borralho, has now shared the alleged injury that caused the middleweight champion to withdraw from the bout with Chimaev.

Borralho has been rumored to be facing 'Borz' instead, and during a recent interview with Submission Radio, he disclosed the information he had heard about Du Plessis' injury.

He said this:

"Two people messaged me and said, 'Did you see that DDP got injured. He broke his leg in half.' People were saying that. I think it's some shin problem, he was kicking somewhere and broke his shin. I don't know, I'm not sure about it. I just heard about it. People say there's actually articles about it. I said they must send them to me. Both [people] said, 'I think they erased the article.'"

Borralho added:

"Then I saw Khamzat's Twitter, where he was saying, 'This guy [Du Plessis] is biggest bulls**t'.' Then I was 100% sure he was injured."

Catch Caio Borralho discuss Dricus du Plessis below (8:05):

Dricus du Plessis fires back at Khamzat Chimaev amid injury speculation

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most sought-after matchups that the UFC could make for 2025. Du Plessis has continued to prove doubters wrong with superb performances against Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya and most recently against Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312.

The chaotic style of 'Stillknocks' against Khamzat Chimaev's unwavering pressure and grappling skillset has seen the matchup fall favorably amongst fans. With almost the entirety of the MMA fanbase, including Chimaev and Du Plessis, looking forward to their clash, there is much disappointment surrounding its apparent collapse.

'Borz' took to X after rumors of the middleweight champion's injury emerged, and he wrote this:

"This guy biggest bulls**t"

'Stillknocks' fired back at the Chechen by pointing out how many fights Chimaev has withdrawn from since 2021. He wrote this:

"Let's take a look at the last +- 2.5 years and tell me who's bulls**t."

Catch Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev's posts below:

