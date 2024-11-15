Dricus du Plessis 'seconds' Sean Strickland's criticism of Jake Paul over Mike Tyson fight, backs 'Iron Mike' to clinch decisive win

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is arguably one of the most criticized boxing matches ever due to the 31-year age gap between the two fighters. The professional boxing bout is set to take place on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States.

Several fans, along with boxing and MMA fighters, have expressed their anger toward Paul on social media. Notably, UFC middleweight fighters Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland have also shared their thoughts on the bout, criticizing 'The Problem Child.'

While promoting the bout, Paul shared a video on his X account, to which ‘Tarzan’ replied, expressing his frustration and anger over the fight. Strickland called for the bout to be deemed illegal, citing that ‘Iron Mike' had suffered a medical emergency a few months ago. Strickland wrote:

“You're fighting a 60 year old..... are you a f**king idiot?? This should be illegal....... The man had a medical emergency a month before this because he's too f**king old.. f**cking clown."

The reigning UFC middleweight champion, Du Plessis, also agreed with Strickland. He predicted that Tyson could still knock Paul out:

“Don’t always agree with you but I second that! Still believe Iron Mike KO’s him."

Dricus du Plessis wants Khamzat Chimaev next

Dricus du Plessis initially set his sights on a rematch with former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. But, that now seems to have changed after Khamzat Chimaev's dominant first-round submission victory against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Speaking to Radioraps, ‘Stillknocks’ expressed that a fight with ‘Borz’ is much more exciting for him than a rematch with Strickland, whom he had already fought and defeated. Du Plessis said:

“We always knew between Rob and Khamzat if there was going to be something exceptional that happens, there might be a change in the title fight… We have no clarity on that, but as a fan of the sport and as the middleweight champion of the world, that’s a fight that gets me more excited, taking somebody’s 0. I’ve beaten Strickland before, and I know I’ll beat him again. Getting that Khamzat fight, that gets me excited.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis’ comments below (2:15):

