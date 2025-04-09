Dricus Du Plessis shares IG story of young South African singer highlighting Sean Strickland's struggles against ''Stillknocks' even on PlayStation'

UFC reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis mocked Sean Strickland by resharing an Instagram story from young South African singer Desmond Koolen.

Koolen's story featured a clip from the UFC 5 video game, showing Du Plessis dominating Strickland in a virtual octagon. Its caption was read as:

"@dricusduplessis Strickland can't even beat you on PlayStation"

Check out the screenshot of Dricus Du Plessis’ Instagram story below:

Dricus Du Plessis’ Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

'Stillknocks' most recently defended his middleweight strap against Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312 in February. The South African dominated the fight and secured a unanimous decision victory, shutting down all the critics of their first matchup.

In their first encounter at UFC 297, the fight was much closer than many expected. In a five-round entertaining affair, Du Plessis won via split decision and became the new middleweight champion.

It’s likely that Du Plessis will put his middleweight title on the line for the third time against Khamzat Chimaev in the near future.

Reinier de Ridder shares his prediction for potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev showdown

The No.13-ranked UFC middleweight Reinier de Ridder shared his prediction for a potential showdown between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Ridder believes it won’t be an easy matchup for Chimaev, highlighting Strickland's unique fighting style. During an interview with MMA Fighting on SBN, he said:

"Yeah, so, I've had some experience with both of the guys, I've trained with both of them, and I'd say, especially in a five-round fight, Khamzat's most likely gonna come out guns blazing again, shoot right away. But Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny sometimes. His footwork is not that bad, he gets out, he circles pretty well.”

He continued:

"I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away, and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat choking him out in the first round. And then every round he doesn't choke him out, it's gonna get worse for him, because with that unorthodox style of Dricus and those heavy hands, I think it might be a long night for Khamzat.”

Check out Reinier de Ridder’s comments below (11:26):

