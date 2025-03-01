Dricus du Plessis has some of the UFC’s best footwork according to elite striker and former UFC champion: “Might not look the way you think"

Dricus du Plessis continues to mystify the MMA world with his unorthodox, but extremely effective, style of fighting. The South African is currently 9-0 in the UFC, with two successful middleweight title defenses. Despite his continued success, Du Plessis' fellow fighters and former opponents, have shared their confusion at how he has maintained his winning streak.

Both Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, who were finished by 'Stillknocks', discussed how slow and awkward the middleweight champion's style was. Adesanya went so far as to label Du Plessis as the "best s**t fighter in the world".

But according to former UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, the South African has some of the best footwork in the promotion.

Cruz was recently interviewed by The Schmo, who asked 'The Dominator' to list the fighter he thought has the best footwork in the UFC. He said:

"Dricus, I know he says he doesn't have footwork. But these guys that are switching stance at all, that's footwork. If you can switch stance and fight [right-handed] and you can switch stance and fight [left-handed]... And then you're mixing and filling the gaps with defense, you have good footwork."

He continued:

"Manel Kape does that, so does Dricus. Those are two that are working their way to the top and at the top... It might not look the way you think footwork is supposed to look."

Check out Dominick Cruz discuss Dricus du Plessis below (8:38):

Dricus du Plessis responds to Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker's comments on his fighting style

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker were once bitter rivals. But with both fighters having proved themselves to be two of the best middleweights of all time, their careers are in different places now.

Ahead of Adesanya's UFC Saudi Arabia clash against Nassourdine Imavov on Feb. 1, Whittaker joined 'The Last Stylebender' for his training camp to help preparations.

The pair sparked up an unexpected friendship, and recently shared their experiences fighting against Dricus du Plessis. The pair shared some interesting comments, which have drawn a response from the South African.

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'Stillknocks' said:

"When I saw Izzy and Whittaker saying they don't know how this works. What is going? And I finished both these guys, that was something good because that means they still haven't figured out how to beat me. That means they still haven't figured out what went wrong... You only get lucky that many times."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (12:55):

