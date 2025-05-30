"Dricus is in trouble," "DDP going to get destroyed" - Fans stunned as Khamzat Chimaev grapples with Olympic wrestling legend Abdulrashid Sadulaev

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is set to clash with undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August, and fight fans appear to be left stunned by the footage of Chimaev grappling with two-time wrestling gold medalist Abdulrashid Sadulaev.

Du Plessis is undefeated in the UFC with nine victories. He captured the title by defeating Sean Strickland in 2024 and has since defended the belt twice. On the other hand, Chimaev has a perfect record of 14-0 and has secured high-profile victories against the likes of Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman, and Robert Whittaker. He has eight wins in the promotion, out of which six are stoppage victories.

'Borz' recently shared a video where he was seen grappling with wrestling legend Sadulaev in preparation for his first shot at UFC gold. Sadulaev is one of the most decorated wrestlers on the planet and competes at a higher weight than Chimaev.

Check out the post below:

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one fan commenting:

"Dricus is in trouble."

Another fan commented:

"DDP going to get destroyed."

Fan reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Others commented:

"Sadulaev is taking it easy on him."

"Holding his own against one of the best wrestlers alive, that's cool."

"Bye Dricus, it's been real."

"Can't wait for this fight."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Sean Strickland picks the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC reporter Helen Yee recently uploaded a video to her YouTube channel featuring a sparring session with former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Following their friendly exchange, Yee asked Strickland who he believes would win between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Strickland believes that his former two-time opponent, 'Stillknocks,' would emerge victorious, provided he can effectively counter-wrestle 'Borz.'

"Those little Chechnian wh*r*s, they can grapple. I've been training with these f*ck*rs for years, [and] I usually could counter-wrestle and grapple them. I just don't know if Dricus can be able to counter-wrestle him, but if he can, I think he wins, all hands down."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments about Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below (28:10):

