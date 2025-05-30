  • home icon
  "Dricus is in trouble," "DDP going to get destroyed" - Fans stunned as Khamzat Chimaev grapples with Olympic wrestling legend Abdulrashid Sadulaev

"Dricus is in trouble," "DDP going to get destroyed" - Fans stunned as Khamzat Chimaev grapples with Olympic wrestling legend Abdulrashid Sadulaev

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified May 30, 2025 22:51 GMT
Fans worried for Dricus du Plessis (right) against of Khamzat Chimaev (left) bout. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans worried for Dricus du Plessis (right) against of Khamzat Chimaev (left) bout. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is set to clash with undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August, and fight fans appear to be left stunned by the footage of Chimaev grappling with two-time wrestling gold medalist Abdulrashid Sadulaev.

Du Plessis is undefeated in the UFC with nine victories. He captured the title by defeating Sean Strickland in 2024 and has since defended the belt twice. On the other hand, Chimaev has a perfect record of 14-0 and has secured high-profile victories against the likes of Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman, and Robert Whittaker. He has eight wins in the promotion, out of which six are stoppage victories.

'Borz' recently shared a video where he was seen grappling with wrestling legend Sadulaev in preparation for his first shot at UFC gold. Sadulaev is one of the most decorated wrestlers on the planet and competes at a higher weight than Chimaev.

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one fan commenting:

"Dricus is in trouble."
Another fan commented:

"DDP going to get destroyed."
Fan reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Others commented:

"Sadulaev is taking it easy on him."
"Holding his own against one of the best wrestlers alive, that's cool."
"Bye Dricus, it's been real."
"Can't wait for this fight."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Sean Strickland picks the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC reporter Helen Yee recently uploaded a video to her YouTube channel featuring a sparring session with former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Following their friendly exchange, Yee asked Strickland who he believes would win between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Strickland believes that his former two-time opponent, 'Stillknocks,' would emerge victorious, provided he can effectively counter-wrestle 'Borz.'

"Those little Chechnian wh*r*s, they can grapple. I've been training with these f*ck*rs for years, [and] I usually could counter-wrestle and grapple them. I just don't know if Dricus can be able to counter-wrestle him, but if he can, I think he wins, all hands down."
Check out Sean Strickland's comments about Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below (28:10):

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
