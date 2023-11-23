"Drinking that Cape Fear River water back home" - Derek Brunson's UFC and PFL physique comparison blows away MMA fans

Fans are surprised by the difference between Derek Brunson’s fight week photos for his last UFC appearance compared to his first with the PFL.

In March of this year, Brunson suffered a second-round TKO loss against Dricus Du Plessis, extending his losing streak to two fights. Following the disappointing defeat, the 39-year-old parted ways with the UFC after establishing a promotional record of 14-7.

Brunson decided to continue his MMA career by signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The former UFC middleweight is scheduled to make his promotional debut on November 24 at the 2023 PFL World Championship in a 185-pound matchup against Ray Cooper III.

Before stepping into the Smartcage, Brunson participated in a photo shoot to showcase his PFL gear. Fans quickly compared the photo to his last with the UFC, which showed a drastic difference, likely due to high-level photography and editing skills.

The comparison of Derek Brunson’s fight week photos made the rounds on social media, leading to a viral post on Reddit. Fans on Reddit had various reactions and accusations toward the 39-year-old’s physique change, including the following:

“My boy Derek drinking that Cape Fear River water back home”

“Man has been on the Tiny Tiger routine.”

“I don't think he can fit through any door frame anymore.”

“Obviously lighting + Brunson is closer to the camera in the PFL pic, but godd*mn he looks massive.”

“On that Overeem horse meat diet”

“PFL has no juice tests?”

“New PED DLC just dropped.”

“Yep...that's roids for you”

Reddit comments

Expand Tweet

Derek Brunson’s first PFL opponent, Ray Cooper III, misses weight

Ray Cooper III is a 2 time winner of the $1 million PFL tournament in the welterweight division. Unfortunately, he’s struggled with making the welterweight limit several times. As a result, he accepted the fight against Derek Brunson at 185 pounds to test a decreased weight cut.

Earlier today, the 5’7” Hawaiian weighed in for his fight against Brunson on Friday. Surprisingly, he missed the middleweight limit by stepping on the scale at 186.8 pounds. The 30-year-old couldn’t cut any more weight, so he was fined 20% of his purse, and the fight is still on.

Expand Tweet