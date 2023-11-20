"Drug addict like Snoop Dogg" - Chael Sonnen changes stance on Conor McGregor's PED controversy after the Irishman's recent admission about weed

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon since his last outing in 2021 has been delayed due to an ongoing controversy over his absence from the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool.

Amidst allegations of substance abuse levied against McGregor, he recently reacted to American rapper Snoop Dogg's shock announcement of giving up smoking marijuana.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen commented on McGregor publicizing his encounter with Snoop Dogg and sharing a joint with him.

“I don’t have a problem with the truth which is I didn’t enter the pool because I wasn’t sure I’d pass it. What do you mean you couldn’t pass it? Well I was working on my leg and you know, you gotta cross reference and I kinda defer that over to my management, feel free to speak to my legal team but we want to make sure that we came in with clean hands. That’s very responsible. That might be hard to explain to the average person but why would you care if you had to explain it, if you’re telling the world you’re a drug addict like Snoop Dogg?”

Sonnen explained why he won't defend Conor McGregor anymore in this regard.

“It’s one of those things, I’m gonna refuse a drug test and I don’t want to discuss it, I don’t want anybody to think I was on drugs… Hey guys, guess what? I’m a drug addict like Snoop Dogg. I don’t understand. I can’t continue now to tell you that he wasn’t on drugs, I can’t do that. He’s now told the world he does drugs. The world will forgive him, you guys will forgive him, I understand that I’m alone on this one.”

Conor McGregor blasts the Irish government for their handling of Ashling Murphy murder case

Conor McGregor took aim at the Irish government after the recent conviction of Ashling Murphy's murderer.

Murphy was murdered earlier last year, and a drawn-out court hearing recently concluded with a life sentence for the accused. Conor McGregor, however, was not pleased with how things were handled by the government.

The former UFC double champ wrote on X:

"F***ing despicable, scruffy, waste of oxygen c*nt!! Horrific this whole situation has been. Shame on the Irish government for harboring this. THIS IS YOUR FAULT AND WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!! Despicable system! The Irish government makes me ashamed to be Irish. We are appalled with you all! You can’t fix this, no problem it is a war then and God is with us!! #ForAshling #ForIreland"

