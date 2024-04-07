"DRUG TEST THE JUDGES" - Fans scream "robbery" at UFC Vegas 90 scorecards after an injured Chris Curtis loses R5 across the board

The Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis scorecards at UFC Vegas 90 has drawn tremendous criticism from fans on social media. Allen and Curtis locked horns in a rematch which saw the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt defeated 'The Action Man' via controversial split decision.

Fans were in uproar over the scoring for round five, which Allen won. However, given how well Curtis fought in the final round, especially the thudding knee he landed as a counter to an Allen takedown, and how frequently he denied his foe's attempts at wrestling him, many expected him to at least win the round.

Unfortunately, that did not come to pass, and Curtis suffered a hamstring injury toward the end. Many did not take kindly to the scorecards, which was yet another controversial judges' decision. One fan openly questioned the judges' decision-making process, saying:

"How in the world did they all give Allen the 5th??"

This sentiment was echoed by yet another fan, who wrote:

"DRUG TEST THE JUDGES"

Another fan referenced the hamstring injury that 'The Action Man' suffered in the final round and said:

"Curtis really lost by pulling his hamstring, still think he won round 5 despite that"

Some were even of the opinion that Curtis did enough to deserve the judges' decision, saying:

"Curtis won 2-3-4 robbery"

Check out the collage of fan reactions to Chris Curtis' loss below:

Fan reactions to Chris Curtis' split-decision loss to Brendan Allen

The result of the pair's previous bout couldn't have been more different. Curtis emerged victorious with a second-round TKO. Despite having been finished in their prior encounter, Allen has labeled their bout a fluke. However, it is worth noting that Curtis came into the bout on very short notice.

Curtis replaced an injured Marvin Vettori, who was originally scheduled for the UFC Vegas 90 matchup with Allen. However, with Allen's current win streak, the matchup will likely be rebooked, and the two will get to settle their differences inside the octagon.

