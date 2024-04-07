"Don't agree with it" - Marvin Vettori, Dustin Poirier, and others react as Brendan Allen edges past Chris Curtis with split decision at UFC Vegas 90

Fellow MMA fighters and fight fans reacted to Brendan Allen's UFC Vegas 90 win over Chris Curtis.

Allen put his No. 6 spot in the middleweight rankings on the line against the No. 14-ranked Chris Curtis in the UFC Vegas 90 main event. The fight was the rematch of their December 2021 fight that Curtis won by TKO.

The rematch was booked after Allen's original opponent, Marvin Vettori, pulled out of the fight in March. It was a far cry from their first meeting as both men showed improved skillsets and added new wrinkles to their game.

Being the taller fighter, Allen attempted to inflict damage from the long-range while Curtis had his best moments in the close boxing range. 'The Action Man' proved to be the more powerful of the two and put Allen on wobbly legs a couple of times during the fight.

After four rounds of action, it appeared that both men needed a finish or a dominant Round 5 to get the judges' nod and gave their best in the intense and grueling final frame.

Two of the three judges scored the fight in Allen's favor as he was declared the winner by split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48). The UFC Vegas 90 victory extended Allen's winning streak to seven and he demanded a middleweight title shot against champion Dricus du Plessis during the octagon interview:

"Yo, where's that title shot? Chris [Curtis] is a tough MF. Ain't nobody got the streak I got, doing what I am doing. That's short notice against the guy that already beat me. What's up? Dricus you know I'm going to whoop that a**. So come get this business."

The MMA community unanimously praised Allen and Curtis' efforts but gave mixed reactions to the outcome.

When in the USA, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis trains at Kill Cliff FC, the training camp that Allen represents. Despite being teammates, Du Plessis and Allen have a tense relationship and have been critical of each other on public platforms.

