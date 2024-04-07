UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2: Full results

UFC Vegas 90 just wrapped up. The event took place at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 6 and featured 12 professional MMA fights in seven divisions. This article explores the full event results.

In the headlining bout, No. 6-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen fought No. 14-ranked Chris Curtis. The fight was a rematch of their 2021 encounter that Curtis won by first-round TKO. However, both men's careers went in different directions in the years preceding.

Allen has since amassed six straight wins and appears to be a few wins away from the middleweight title shot. Meanwhile, Curtis has had a few solid performances but failed to string the wins together and advance in the rankings.

Allen was originally scheduled to headline the event against Marvin Vettori. However, 'The Italian Dream' pulled out of the fight in March and was replaced by Curtis.

Right from the opening bell, it was clear that the rematch was a completely different affair than the first meeting between the two. Being the taller fighter, Allen tried to fight from a distance and got away with some effective combinations. Meanwhile, Curtis did his best work in the close boxing range.

Allen seemed to be taking control of the fight by the mid-way point of Round 3. However, a damaging combination from Curtis disrupted the 28-year-old's momentum and put him on wobbly legs. He answered by mixing up grappling and striking in the later rounds.

The middleweights left it all in the octagon in the grueling action-packed Round 5. In the end, Allen did enough to convince the judges and won the fight via split decision.

Featherweight contenders Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson locked horns in the three-round co-main event. Both men have hit a rough patch in their careers and were coming off losses in their most recent outings.

After a closely contested three-round war, Jackson inserted his name in the win column at UFC Vegas 90 with a split-decision victory.

UFC Vegas 90 results: Ignacio Bahamondes, Chepe Mariscal, and Charlie Campbell win

26-year-old Argentinian Ignacio Bahamondes, who got his three-fight winning streak snapped against L'udovit Klein last August, fought veteran fighter Christos Giagos on the UFC Vegas 90 main card.

Giagos seemed to struggle with the Argentinian's kicks. A spinning back kick to the chin severely hurt Giagos a few minutes into the fight. However, he survived and pressed the action. A head kick masked behind jab sealed the deal for Bahamondes, who got back in the win column with a walk-off KO victory over Giagos.

Featherweights Chepe Mariscal and Morgan Charriere fought in a three-round war on the main card. Mariscal edged past Charriere with a split-decision victory, improving his UFC record to a perfect 3-0.

In the main card opening bout, lightweight contender Charlie Campbell cruised to a unanimous decision win over Trevor Peek.

UFC Vegas 90 Prelims: Three fights end with finishes, Norma Dumont shines

Veteran fighters Court McGee and Alex Morono fought in the UFC Vegas 90 featured prelim bout. Morono outpointed the much older McGee en route to a unanimous decision win.

Norma Dumont returned to the bantamweight division and fought former UFC women's featherweight champion and bantamweight title challenger Germaine de Randamie on the prelims.

Randamie, who returned to action after a layoff lasting over three years, is one of the best Dutch kickboxing specialists in the UFC. She appeared to be levels above in terms of striking but Dumont imposed her grappling to secure a unanimous decision victory. The Brazilian took Randamie down six times in the three-round contest.

The preliminary card started with back-to-back finishes as Nora Cornolle and Cesar Almeida defeated Melissa Dixon and Dylan Budka via TKO, respectively.

Meanwhile, bantamweight fighter Jean Matsumoto pulled off the only submission of the event when Dan Agueta tapped out to a guillotine choke before passing out.

Catch the full results below:

Main Card

Middleweight - Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48)

Featherweight - Damon Jackson def. Alexander Hernandez via split decision (29-28 X 2, 27-30)

Featherweight - Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere via split decision (29-28 X 2, 27-30)

Lightweight - Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via KO (R1, 3:34)

Lightweight - Charlie Campbell def.Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Preliminary Card

Welterweight - Alex Morono def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Heavyweight - Lukasz Brezski def. Valter Walker via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Women's bantamweight - Norma Dumont def. Germaine De Randamie via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Bantamweight - Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao via unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 30-27)

Bantamweight - Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Agueta via submission (Guillotine choke) (R2, 4:59)

Middleweight - Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (R2, 2:13)

Women's bantamweight - Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Dixon via TKO (R2, 3:06)