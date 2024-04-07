UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2: Full video highlights

A middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis graced the main event slot for UFC Vegas 90. The event was held on April 6 and the UFC APEX Facility in Paradise, Nevada served as the venue.

Coming into the fight, Allen was on an incredible run in the UFC. 'All In' had won six fights in a row and it included wins over fighters like Bruno Silva, Andre Muniz, and Paul Craig.

Curtis, on the other hand, had edged out a split decision victory against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297.

Their clash on April 6 was a rematch as the pair first shared the octagon back in December 2021. 'The Action Man' emerged as the better fighter that night and took home the victory via a second-round TKO.

Check out the two athletes making their way to the arena below:

Allen landed several impressive blows in the opening round and proceeded to land a takedown.

Both fighters traded heavy blows at close range in the second round.

The action remained constant throughout five rounds as both athletes gave it their all inside the octagon.

The UFC Vegas 90 main event went the 25-minute distance and ended in a split-decision victory for Allen. The three judges scored the bout 48-47, 47-48, and 49-46 in favor of the 28-year-old.

Curtis had to be carried on a stretcher after the fight.

