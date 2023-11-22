Dublin's iconic nightclub closure spurs speculation of Conor McGregor's new venture

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is known for his various business ventures outside of the octagon and professional mixed martial arts.

Now, he has yet again been linked with a property in his home country of Ireland. The Shack, a famous restaurant and nightclub in Dublin's Tallaght suburb, recently announced that it will be closing its doors and has been sold.

Rumor has it that McGregor may be the new owner of the property. According to the Irish Mirror, the UFC star has recently purchased some property in the vicinity in Crumlin, just over six kilometres away from Tallaght.

There has been no official confirmation from the restaurant itself or from Conor McGregor.

Chael Sonnen compares Conor McGregor to Snoop Dogg

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen took aim at Conor McGregor after the Irishman reacted to American rapper Snoop Dogg giving up smoking recreational marijuana.

Snoop Dogg's viral announcement was met with an anecdote by McGregor, who claimed that the two had shared a joint. Sonnen referenced the previous USADA testing pool troubles of McGregor and also criticized him for publicizing his encounter with Snoop Dogg:

“I don’t have a problem with the truth, which is, 'I didn’t enter the pool because I wasn’t sure I’d pass it.' What do you mean you couldn’t pass it? 'Well, I was working on my leg and, you know, you gotta cross reference and I kinda defer that over to my management, feel free to speak to my legal team but we want to make sure that we came in with clean hands.' That’s very responsible. That might be hard to explain to the average person but why would you care if you had to explain it, if you’re telling the world you’re a drug addict like Snoop Dogg?”

Sonnen also explained why he won't defend Conor McGregor anymore in this regard:

“It’s one of those things, 'I’m gonna refuse a drug test and I don’t want to discuss it, I don’t want anybody to think I was on drugs… Hey guys, guess what? I’m a drug addict like Snoop Dogg.' I don’t understand. I can’t continue now to tell you that he wasn’t on drugs, I can’t do that. He’s now told the world he does drugs. The world will forgive him, you guys will forgive him, I understand that I’m alone on this one.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below [5:30]: