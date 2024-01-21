"Dude was bawling his eyes out" - Fans react as Sean Strickland explains why men shouldn't cry even if their family members pass away

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland doubled down on his stance on how men should conduct themselves and that they shouldn't cry.

In a segment filmed with Nina-Marie Daniele, Strickland stated that men shouldn't cry even if their parents or pets pass away:

“Men shouldn’t cry. When your mom dies or your dog dies, you’re allowed to cry but you f*****g shouldn’t cry.”

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the clip and cited the time Strickland cried on Theo Von's podcast.

"This dude was bawling his eyes out on Theo Von's podcast lmao"

"Did a lot of crying last month about bullying only to turn around and be a c*nt himself this month"

"Hypocrite"

Strickland has himself admitted that he had teared up on Theo Von's podcast when relating his traumatic childhood experiences.

"At least he’s embracing the role of hypocrite now. That’s slightly more respectable, I guess."

Fans also debated among themselves on the topic.

"Men shouldn't cry. The world is full of nightmares and if everyone breaks down, this is the end. Bring masculinity back. Being soft will end the world. People need to realize it sooner than later."

"It happens as men we let sh*t build up sometimes you have to let it out brother"

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Sean Strickland's comments.

Sean Strickland says 'The Boys' show makes him cry "like a baby"

Despite his harsh stance on the issue, Sean Strickland has no problem crying or admitting to crying.

In a video from earlier this week, he mentioned that Amazon Prime Video's 'The Boys' series makes him cry. The show portrays a complicated relationship between a key character and his father, which may be something Strickland relates to from his troubled childhood.

“You watched 'The Boys'? Bro, I cried like a baby in that show. Oh yeah, it’s f****d up. The other night, you know when the little superhero? And I’m sitting there like trying to keep this s**t contained, like my girl’s laying on me. I’m like [enacts stifled crying]. Gotta keep it in. My girl’s like, ‘You’re such a f*****g p***y.' I cry like a baby in that show."

He continued:

"Anyways, my girlfriend, I’m like, 'Baby, how could you not cry for this?' And my girl is like, 'Sean, you’re f****d up and your family is f****d up.' She’s like, 'My family is not f****d up, I can’t relate to any of this s**t.'”

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet