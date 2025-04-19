"Dude can ace basketball," "Bro will do anything but fight Ilia" - Fans stunned by Islam Makhachev’s pinpoint aim in viral snowball clip

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was recently in a snowball fight. A clip showcasing the Dagestani's perfect aim has left fans stunned.

Currently the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, Makhachev defended his belt earlier this year and is rumored to be returning to action this summer. He was recently seen throwing snowballs at one of his teammates, and one of his throws landed with pinpoint accuracy from a considerable distance.

Check out Islam Makhachev's snowball throw below:

Fans took to the comments section of the above post to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Bro will do anything but fight Ilia [Topuria]."

Another commented:

"Dude can ace basketball."

Others commented:

"According to social media, this guy is apparently good at everything? seems a bit unfair ngl"

"He is a very skilled individual."

"It's not the first time, his left hand is lethal."

Ilia Topuria claims he won't compete until Islam Makhachev agrees to fight him

Earlier this year, Ilia Topuria announced that he is vacating his featherweight championship in pursuit of lightweight gold. 'La Leyenda' is keen on fighting Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound championship.

While Makhachev's team has repeatedly claimed that the Georgian-Spaniard must beat a top-ranked lightweight to earn a title shot, Topuria isn't interested in a No.1 contender bout. During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the former featherweight champion said:

"I wouldn't fight for a number one contender fight. Yes [I would only fight for the title]. I don't care if Islam decides that he doesn't want to fight me. I don't care. I sit till you're gonna have to fight me. You say that you are the world champion, you're gonna keep dominating the division, I'm here. You can't keep avoiding me all the time.

He continued:

"I don't think they're going to put me on the sidelines. I vacated the belt because I told them I wouldn't fight at 145 [pound division] again. But, I get the promise that I will fight for the [lightweight] title in my next fight."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (59:13):

