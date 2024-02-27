"Dude is on delahoya good powder" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia claims he can beat Sean O'Malley's "a**" in MMA, says he has sent DMs to Dana White

Ryan Garcia is set to challenge Devin Haney for his WBC super lightweight title on April 20. The former WBC interim lightweight champion recently claimed that he would be able to defeat Sean O'Malley in mixed martial arts after the two exchanged words on social media over the weekend.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Garcia stated:

"I'll beat his a** in MMA, guaranteed. I'm a natural, you don't understand, I'm a natural wrestler. I just beat my security that's a wrestler. I beat him. I'm strong and I got crazy conditioning... I know I'm going to knock him out in boxing. That's not even fair."

Garcia continued:

"What is fair is to test myself in MMA because I know if I put my mind to it and I trained everyday and I had Nate [Diaz] helping me, even Alex Pereira, all of them and I really locked in, he will not beat me. I will come with everything I have and I will destory Sean O'Malley. In the UFC. I've already sent text messages to Dana [White]... I'll come to the UFC. Pay me a bag, I'm there. I'm down to do it after I beat Haney."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments on facing Sean O'Malley in the UFC below:

Fans were quick to dispute Garcia's claims that he could defeat O'Malley in mixed martial arts. @mariorocket64 claimed:

"Dude is on delahoya good powder"

@LuckyGio2 suggested that the fight would be over as soon as 'Suga' lands a leg kick:

"All it takes is one leg kick to fully connect by Sean 💀. That is no knock on Ryan, leg kicks against someone else that isn’t a mixed martial artist are brutal."

@texas_tibbs believes that, despite being known for his striking, O'Malley would take the fight to the ground:

"This is the first time in my life I want O’Malley to beat someone. I’d pay money to watch this happen. He’s going to train bjj for 2 months…. Seems like enough. One take down; which will 💯 happen, and it’s over."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley previously exchanged words

While Ryan Garcia has never competed in mixed martial arts, he expressed an interest in stepping into the octagon against bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. The former WBC interim lightweight champion took to Twitter on Saturday, stating:

"I’d fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC that’s it but Dana you’d have to cut me that real check."

He later shared a screenshot of a back-and-forth in which O'Malley claimed:

"Brother I KILL YOU within minutes."

Garcia responded:

"@sugasean say less for real set it up rainbow head"

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweets on facing Sean O'Malley below:

Dana White has not addressed the call-out or whether he would be interested in having the bantamweight champion face a boxer. Despite Garcia's interest in competing in mixed martial arts, it is unclear if he will get the opportunity to face O'Malley.