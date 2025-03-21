"Dude is doing everything but fight Aspinall" - Fans react as Jon Jones becomes co-owner of Dirty Boxing Championship

MMA fans reacted as reports surfaced that Jon Jones has become a part owner of Mike Perry’s new MMA promotion, Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX).

Jones was in attendance at the inaugural DBX event, which was privately held in Florida last November. The event was headlined by former UFC star Yoel Romero and Power Slap megastar Duane Crespo. Following the event, ‘Bones’ showered praise on the new promotion and its founder, Perry.

TMZ Sports reported that Jones has signed an agreement to become a co-owner of DBX. This news was later shared by @ChampRDS on X, sparking reactions from several MMA enthusiasts.

One fan took a jab at Jones, writing:

“Couldn't think of a more Dirty fighter to help promote.”

Others mocked the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter for allegedly ducking the title unification fight against Tom Aspinall, writing:

“Dude is doing everything but fight Aspinall.”

“Signs every agreement, except for the one the matters 🦆.”

“He is signing everything, apart from the contract for the Tom aspinall fight.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

As for his MMA career, Jones was last seen in action at UFC 309, where he defended his heavyweight title against former two-time champion Stipe Miocic.

Tom Aspinall is chasing heavyweight belt and not Jon Jones fight

Tom Aspinall has been demanding a heavyweight title unification bout against Jon Jones since the latter's first title defense at UFC 309. However, the American wants to be paid adequate compensation for the bout.

In his recent appearance on One on One, Aspinall made it clear that he wants to fight Jones solely for the title and that he wouldn’t be interested in the fight if ‘Bones’ weren’t the champion, stating:

"I'm not chasing [Jon Jones]. The reason I want to fight Jon Jones is because he's got the belt. Nothing else. Like if Jon Jones doesn't have the belt, I'm not bothered about it. I'd be doing the same if it was anybody. The one I'm after is being known as the number one heavyweight walking around on planet earth right now.”

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (26:42):

