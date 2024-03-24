"Dude got that Sean O'Malley accuracy" - MMA world reacts as undefeated Payton Talbott knocks out Cameron Saaiman in second UFC bout

Payton Talbott had a dominant showing against Cameron Saaiman at UFC Vegas 89. The two bantamweight prospects clashed in the third fight of the main card, with Saaiman looking to rebound from a disheartening unanimous decision loss to Christian Rodriguez, who handed him his first-ever loss.

Meanwhile, Talbott sought to preserve his undefeated record and managed to do so in flawless fashion, rocking and dropping the South African throughout the action, before a knockdown and follow-up ground-and-pound in round two convinced the referee to spare Saaiman from any more damage.

Check out Payton Talbott TKO'ing Cameron Saaiman:

Now, the 25-year-old American is at a perfect 8-0, and viewers on social media were in awe of his stunning performance, with one fan comparing him to the Terminator from the classic action movie series.

"Payton Talbott is like the f***ing Terminator. That is a scary *ss dude at 135."

Lightweight power-puncher Terrance McKinney compared the 135-pounder's striking to that of reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

"Yo this dude got that Sean O'Malley accuracy"

Former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling was also in awe.

"That was brutal!"

Another former titleholder, this time a light heavyweight, in Jamahal Hill also shared his thoughts, commending both fighters.

"This Cameron kid is tough asf! He should be sleep and man this Talbott kid is special!!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Talbott's TKO over Saaiman

Talbott, a Dana White's Contender Series star, has now won both his promotional debut and sophomore fight under the UFC banner, as he previously scored a submission win over Nick Aguirre at UFC Vegas 82, tapping his foe out with a rear-naked choke in round two.

Now, Talbott will aim to secure a place in the bantamweight rankings, where elite-level competition awaits him.

Payton Talbott isn't just undefeated, he's a finisher

While Payton Talbott has a perfect record of eight wins and no losses, he isn't a cautious fighter who hangs on to points. He is a proven finisher, having finished all but one of his eight foes, with six wins by either knockout or TKO and one win by submission.

Check out Payton Talbott submitting Nick Aguirre:

At just 25 years old, he has plenty of time to improve and realize his full potential. However, in a division with as much depth as the bantamweight division has, he will quickly find tougher foes ahead, and a reliable strategy of convincingly winning rounds over constantly chasing the finish will become necessary.