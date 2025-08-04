"Dude is a living dream" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria soaks in surreal scene after crowd sing his walkout song word for word

Ilia Topuria recently attended a concert where the crowd joyfully sang along to his walkout song, capturing the attention of fans and sparking their reactions.'El Matador' uses the famous Canción del Mariachi as his entrance music for UFC fights. In a recent Instagram post, Topuria shared a clip of himself walking up to the stage while Spanish singer Omar Montes was seemingly performing.Check out Ilia Topuria's post below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @RedCorner_MMA's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Dude is a living dream 🔥&quot;Others commented:&quot;Watched this live and got chills. The Spanish fans create an atmosphere that rivals any sporting event I've ever seen.&quot;&quot;UFC gonna see this and have him fight in Salt Lake City.&quot;&quot;Superstar status &amp; well deserved, truly. Conviction, faith, and confidence at that scale is admirable.&quot;&quot;Ilia looking kinda big right here 👀&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]Sean O'Malley reacts to Ilia Topuria's disinterest in fighting Arman Tsarukyan nextIlia Topuria became the new lightweight champion by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Since then, Topuria has expressed a greater interest in fighting Paddy Pimblett rather than the no. 1-ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan.In a recent discussion on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on the current situation regarding the UFC lightweight title picture, saying:&quot;It just depends on where Ilia’s head’s at. Does he want to just go out there and say, 'Hey, I want the next best guy?' I feel like he’s kinda past that. He’s kinda like, who’s the biggest fight? What’s gonna [get] the most attention? And in his mind, it’s not Arman right now. So, I kinda get where he’s coming from. Why risk it against someone that’s not super popular, who’s very, very, very dangerous? Arman’s very dangerous. So, I kinda get that from Ilia’s perspective.&quot;Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (27:04):