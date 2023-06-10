"Dude in the middle didnt stand a chance" - When the bitter rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier led to chaos and destruction in public

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have one of the most storied rivalries in MMA history. The pair shared a uniquely heated rivalry that boiled over on several occasions. However, there is one particular brawl that sticks out in fans' memories and perfectly encapsulates the chaos of the Jones-Cormier rivalry.

The incident took place at a pre-event press conference for UFC 178, where 'Bones' was set to face Cormier on short notice. The event featured a soon-to-be all-star lineup, as before Jones vs. 'DC', Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier shared an intense face-off themselves.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have a well-documented rivalry, and the pair wasted no time in escalating things at the UFC 178 pre-fight press event. Following a quick touching of their foreheads, 'DC' shoved Jones by the throat which caused tensions to erupt into chaos.

Fans on YouTube reacted to the unbelievable footage, and many of them took pity on Dave Sholler, a former VP of Public Relations who was shoved out of the way by Jon Jones with little effort.

"dude in the middle didnt stand a chance slowing jones down"

"This was by far the best rivalry in MMA. They actually hate eachother passionately, and on top of that they were both so good. DC was a monster, but Jones is just a different calibre of fighter to anybody that's ever done it"

"Still laugh at the guy trying to hold Jon Jones back. Gets pushed aside and does the Spider-Man wall grab pose being pushed back"

Islam Makhachev comments on Jon Jones being pound-for-pound No.1 in the UFC

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski went to war for five rounds at UFC 284 in a fight that was meant to determine the pound-for-pound No.1 fighter in the promotion.

Makhachev won the bout, but Volkanovski maintained his position as the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Several weeks later, at UFC 285, Jon Jones returned after a three-year hiatus to defeat Ciryl Gane and claim the heavyweight title. In doing so, 'Bones' also overtook Volkanovski as the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on 'Bones' being ranked the pound-for-pound No.1 and said this:

"This is bullsh*t brother. How can Jones be number one? He beat some guy who wasn't the champion and they him number one? This is bullsh*t."

