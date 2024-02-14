“Dude has perfected Muay Thai” - Fans bow to Jonathan Haggerty’s incomparable style ahead of ONE Fight Night 19

On a scale from 1-10, ONE Championship wants you to rate Jonathan Haggerty’s chances of leaving the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his bantamweight Muay Thai title still wrapped around his waist.

This Friday night, February 16, ‘The General’ will put his gold in the art of eight limbs on the line for the first time since his sensational first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the crown last April. This time, Jonathan Haggerty will be tasked with taking out one of Brazil’s most dangerous strikers — Felipe Lobo.

“Brewing 🌪 From 1-10, rate Jonathan Haggerty’s chances of defending the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo!”

ONE fans flooded the comments on social media, offering their prediction for how they expect things to play out in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner.

Jonathan Haggerty excited to throw hands with Felipe Lobo

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, Jonathan Haggerty believes that Felipe Lobo’s style will play right into his own when the two square off in Friday night's headliner.

“His style, he's perfect for me. He's a perfect target for me and I just can't wait to throw down with him.”

Will ‘The General’ bag his first bantamweight title defense, or will the ‘Demolition Man’ shock the world and claim his first ONE world championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.