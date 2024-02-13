“He’s a perfect target for me” – Jonathan Haggerty says Felipe Lobo’s fighting style won’t be a problem for him

On February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty will defend his bantamweight Muay Thai throne for the first time. Challenging him for the belt will be Brazilian top contender Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, aims to surpass his legendary knockout of the seemingly untouchable Nong-O Hama to claim his division's Muay Thai Throne last year.

Facing Felipe Lobo, who fell to Nong-O in his first attempt at gold back in 2022, 'The General' is confident that he will get the job done. In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty assessed his challenger with short, simple words:

“His style, he's perfect for me. He's a perfect target for me and I just can't wait to throw down with him.”

This level of confidence is reserved for those who sit at the highest of thrones in combat sports. This is why Haggerty is atop two mountains in ONE Championship. His confidence is backed by a strong understanding of his greatness and ability to get the job done.

Jonathan Haggerty warns Felipe Lobo that he won't get back up once he knocks him down

Felipe Lobo earned his shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he shockingly defeated fellow former world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex. 'The Demolition Man' had to overcome a knockdown to bounce back and finish the Thai icon.

On Lobo's comeback win, Haggerty told ONE:

"He [Lobo] did great against Saemapetch. He came back from a knockdown and showed great heart and great determination, so this will be a great fight. But he won’t be getting back up after I hit him. That’s the difference."

Catch ONE Fight Night 19 as it airs live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.