"Dude pulled guard" - Ryan Garcia floors YouTubers Adin Ross and N3ON in 2 vs. 1 boxing match, sending fans into a frenzy

Fans have reacted to Ryan Garcia flooring YouTubers Adin Ross and N3ON at once.

Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing right now. Unlike many boxers, Garcia focused on being active on social media as well as taking the sport seriously. As a result, he has built a huge following on social media and is often seen collaborating with popular content creators.

Garcia did the same recently when he collaborated with popular YouTubers Adin Ross and N3ON. 'KingRy' even had a light sparring session with the two and knocked down both of his opponents with body shots. Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the internet with their hilarious reactions. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Bro really knocked him down from a mediocre punch lmao"

"Dude w the glasses said 'no no no no' his life flashed before his eyes"

"Yo this dude pulled guard"

Fan reactions

Is Ryan Garcia being sued by his promoter Oscar De La Hoya?

Ryan Garcia was signed to boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. However, things soured between the two, and they look set to settle their disputes in a legal battle. Things started to go downhill following Garcia's fight against Gervonta Davis earlier this year.

Following his seventh-round TKO loss, Garcia attended the post-fight press conference without his promoter and expressed his disappointment about the same in the coming days. Moreover, he accused the boxing legend of breaking their contract, thus invalidating it. Soon after, De La Hoya sued him in federal court in an attempt to enforce their existing deal.

Speaking of the same during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Oscar De La Hoya had this to say:

"I’m not suing him for money, he’s not suing me for money. I just want him to honor my contract. That’s it. Just honor your contract. That’s it. You have obligations, right? I want you to fight. I want you to be a legend. Do you think I wanted him to fight [Gervonta] Tank Davis with a rehydration clause? Hell no. I’m looking out for him, but he has people that are whispering in his ear. ‘Oh, Oscar is bad. Go with this other promoter who will take care of you more. You’ll make more money."

Expand Tweet