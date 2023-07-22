“Dude ran the whole fight” - ‘Robbery’ allegations echo after Daniel Marcos edges Davey Grant in razor-thin split decision at UFC London

Daniel Marcos defeated Davey Grant in a split decision at the O2 Arena in a nail-biting fight at UFC London. The contest was a roller-coaster of emotions, leaving both fighters and fans on the edge of their seats.

Grant gained control of the game in the first five minutes, putting Marcos on the defensive. However, as the fight heated up, Marcos was able to turn the tide, impressing the judges with his resilience and strategic approach in the final 10 minutes.

The judges' scorecards showcased a close call, with two of them (Clemens Werner and Cezary Wojciechowski) awarding a narrow 28-29 score in favor of Daniel Marcos, while Anders Ohlsson saw it the other way, giving a 29-28 score for Davey Grant.

Check out the official scorecard below:

Yet, despite the tight contest, the judgment system in the UFC faced scrutiny once again. Fight fans took to social media, expressing their discontent and labeling the fight a "robbery."

One fan wrote:

"Couldn’t agree more, that was a brutal decision! Hate to see judges that don’t know what they are doing alter a career trajectory!"

Another wrote:

"That’s up there with all time robberies . Gets worse every week."

While fan accused Daniel Marcos of not doing enough during the fight:

"yes Marcos dude ran the whole fight."

Check out some more reactions below:

"I had Marcos in my parlay…. And that was a robbery."

"Grant won, WTF was that!"

"Fire the judges."

"Davey outlanded him in every round, just cuz his nose is bleeding he loses? Lol"

How did Daniel Marcos claim victory over Davey Grant?

UFC bantamweight veteran Davey Grant utilized leg kicks to establish his range early on, while Daniel Marcos had a tentative start, allowing Grant to find his footing. Although 'Dangerous' mixed in some punches, the first round remained surprisingly subdued for his usual fighting style.

In the second round, 'Soncora' attempted a jumping knee, countered by Grant's wheel kick. Marcos found success with a hard left hook and a looping right, prompting a four-punch combination from Grant. Unfortunately, a low kick from Marcos interrupted the flow briefly.

The third round saw Marcos taking control with a strong jab as Grant came out aggressively. Despite Grant's high pace, Marcos managed a well-timed single-leg takedown. Grant quickly returned to his feet, engaging in a spirited exchange until the final bell, where Marcos landed a significant shot.