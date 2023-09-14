"Dude's doing side missions now" - Jorge Masvidal's New York Fashion Week ramp debut has MMA fans in splits

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has surprised fans after making a shocking appearance on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Masvidal's latest side hustle is a stark difference from the man who made over 52 walks to the octagon during his professional career. 'Gamebred' called time on his MMA run earlier this year after suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Gilbert Burns.

The fan favorite bowed out of fighting on a four-fight skid but will be forever remembered for his stunning 2019 run that saw him win the BMF title as well as his record-setting flying knee KO win over Ben Askren.

Masvidal shared on Instagram photographs from his time on the runaway as well as a video of him doing the iconic model walk with his hands behind his back. He captioned the post:

"From the cage straight to the run way. Unscripted, Unplanned Unstoppable @tellthetruth"

Fans have been reacting to New York's newest and unlikely model, with one fan hilariously stating Masvidal has moved on from the main 'quests' of life. They wrote:

"Dude's doing side missions now"

Instagram user @julianhuertas767 even stated that at first they thought Jorge Masvidal was practising a brand new WWE entrance.

"I thought it was a WWE entrance"

Jorge Masvidal says he would "break" Jake Paul in a boxing match

Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on whether or not fans may see him compete in a boxing ring against Jake Paul in the future.

Masvidal has been rumored to make the switch to boxing ever since announcing his retirement from MMA. 'Gamebred' has also appeared on Jake and Logan Paul's podcasts separately and expressed a desire to meet them both in the squared circle.

Recently, Masvidal appear on The MMA Hour, where he asked about a potential clash against 'The Problem Child'. The former BMF title holder stated that whilst he believes he would have no issue against Paul, his UFC contract may get in the way. He explained:

"If we were in a boxing sparring session, I break that dude...He couldn't handle my pace, my speed, or my power. You know, he could ask his sparring partner for 10 rounds Nate Diaz about me...I'll eat him alive, man."

He added:

"I wouldn't get in there with Jake [Paul], right, because the UFC you know, I've talked to them about matches like that. I'm still signed to the UFC and I have to get permission from the UFC."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments here:

