“Dude this is sick” - UFC fighter announces surprise role in Disney’s new animated series, wows MMA Twitter

A rising UFC fighter voice acting in a first-of-its-kind type of project.

Disney just released a TV series called 'Iwájú', which documents an animated journey of a Nigerian family. The official description of the show stated Iwájú:

"follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds."

A UFC combatant who is a Nigerian-American mixed martial artist has announced he will be featured in the series. Although a specific character is not specified on the official page for him, Sodiq Yusuff has been announced

On his personal X page @Super_Sodiq, he tweeted a photo of the Disney series release announcement and posted:

"🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 All episodes of #iwaju are now streaming on @disneyplus tag me in you hear my beautiful voice 😏 @Kugalimedia"

Several X users rushed to have their say on this massive moment and voice their congratulations for Yusuff, who is ready to fight Diego Lopes at UFC 300 in April.

@BillyQMMA said:

"Congrats dude this is sick"

@BlaineHenryTFL stated:

"Ayyyy this is tight. My kids will be watching"

@BenTheBaneDavis quipped:

"Yo this is awesome "

@WillHarrisAOAF said:

"Amazing bro, congrats"

@UfcAlien stated,

"That’s gangster, yo. Hopefully they pay more than UFC for less work😂"

@TheMMAholes quipped:

"Oh snap! A new movie to watch with my kids. Congrats!"

UFC fighters who have featured in movies and television

Conor McGregor is soon to appear in a Road House remake opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. The Irish superstar will be a protagonist, and the streaming options for this film will be opened up in late March.

Rampage Jackson appeared in a remake of the A-Team as B.A. Baracus. This came at the height of Jackson's star power and competitive successes during his Ultimate Fighting Championship run.

Kamaru Usman also had a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this transpired when he was the reigning welterweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Also, Randy Couture starred in all three permutations of The Expendables series and was also prominently featured in The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior.