Sean Strickland, the No.5 ranked contender in the middleweight division, is gearing up for the most significant fight of his career against Israel Adesanya for the title at UFC 293 in Sydney on Sept. 9. While Strickland is renowned for his skills inside the octagon, it's his recent declaration of love that's grabbing attention.

During an interview with popular MMA journalist Helen Yee, Strickland expressed his affection for his girlfriend in a rather unconventional way. He stated:

"She makes me a better man. You guys, you know what? And every time, I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I'm like, 'Babe, every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the pu**y I can get. I think about who I was before I met you, in the middle of night, cleaning my f***ing guns, thinking about overthrowing the government, thinking about all the ones who wronged me, making a f***ing list.' So as much as I like being single and getting all the pu**y, you guys, my girl, she makes me a truly better man. And, baby, I thank you for that."

Expand Tweet

Strickland's heartfelt yet unusual declaration didn't go unnoticed by fans. One fan humorously remarked:

"Dude will burn her lawn if she breaks up with him."

Another fan quipped:

"Bro never mentally got past the 17-year-old edgelord phase, did he?"

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Fans' reaction

Alexander Volkanovski offers bold prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 293

As the anticipation builds for the main event clash between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland at UFC 293, Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning UFC featherweight champion, has weighed in with his predictions.

Strickland, known for his unconventional style and outspoken nature, has already drawn Adesanya's ire. 'The Last Stylebender' has vowed to break Strickland's jaw if he can't keep his words in check during their fight. Volkanovski, sharing Adesanya's sentiments, offered his insights into the highly-anticipated bout.

"I'm sure there were a few hurdles in there with Dricus [Du Plessis] not being able to fight and now Sean Strickland stepping in. Really looking forward to this one, it's good to have someone like myself or Izzy defending our belts here in Australia. I'm very glad that he was able to get that over the line. I think it's a great fight for [Adesanya]."

Volkanovski went on to discuss the psychological warfare that Sean Strickland is likely to wage in the lead-up to the fight.

"Obviously Sean is gonna talk, Sean is gonna try and get under his skin. So that's gonna make it fun. But I feel Izzy is going to really, really put it on him."

Check out Volkanovski's prediction in the video below: