Durian farm among top priorities for Stamp Fairtex outside the Circle

Stamp Fairtex may be chasing a third-world title in a different discipline inside the ONE Championship Circle. But the Thai fighter is also adamant about accomplishing her goals outside her fight career.

The Fairtex Gym athlete earned her 10th career win with a brutal body kick. She sent Alyse Anderson crashing down on all fours in the second round of their atomweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 last Friday, May 5th.

After shrugging off whatever Alyse Anderson threw at her throughout their battle inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, the former two-sport queen connected with a perfectly-timed kick to seal the deal.

The triumph not only helped Stamp Fairtex enter double digits in her win column but also meant that the Muay Thai specialist earned a shot at the interim atomweight world title. However, before that scheduled five-round war, Stamp wants to take a break to spend time with her family and get things moving in other aspects of her life.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the 25-year-old revealed her three priorities outside her martial arts journey.

She told Helwani:

“I don’t know how many more fights I want to fight. But, right now, I have a goal in my life.

“I want to finish renovating my house, buy cars, and create a durian farm for my family, so I’m going to keep fighting.”

For now, though, Stamp Fairtex can sit back and relax. Whether to improve her dancing skills, have a vacation with her family, or focus on her durian farm before the next harvest season begins.

Fans in North America can watch her fight and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 replay on Amazon Prime Video.

