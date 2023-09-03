Dustin Poirier answers if he would be the replacement fighter for potential Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler clash in December

As speculation swirls around the potential matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 296, fight fans have been buzzing about another prospect. While excitement is building, so is curiosity about who would step in as a replacement fighter should either of the main contenders be unable to compete.

One inquisitive fan took to social media to pose the question directly to Dustin Poirier, a fighter with a history of facing both McGregor and Chandler. The fan asked Poirier if he would be willing to serve as the backup fighter for the December bout.

In a succinct and clear response, Poirier shut down any notions of stepping in as a replacement, stating firmly:

"No, I'm not a replacement fighter."

Poirier's declaration quashes any hopes of seeing him as an alternate in what promises to be an electrifying matchup between two formidable fighters. While Poirier may not be vying for the role of a backup fighter, fight fans remain eager for official confirmation from the UFC regarding the McGregor vs. Chandler showdown.

Dana White opens up on potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight date

As the year progressed, the prospect of a McGregor vs. Chandler showdown in 2023 seemed to fade. However, the internet recently exploded with excitement due to a leaked screenshot of UFC 296, prominently featuring the names Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Speculation ran wild.

Dana White, the president of the UFC, stepped forward to address the rumors during a media scrum. He clarified that the leaked image did not originate from UFC Fight Pass, and it was likely generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) program. White made it clear that if such a significant matchup were in the works, fans would hear it directly from the UFC.

"I don't know how that [image] got out or whatever, it wasn't from [UFC] Fight Pass. My team was telling me it was an AI [image]. It wasn't real. Obviously, if that was the case, you would have heard it from us first. You'd have got a report from me on Instagram."

When questioned about the potential return of Conor McGregor in December, Dana White responded candidly:

"I have no clue. We'll see how this plays out."

White's statement leaves fight enthusiasts hanging in suspense, eagerly awaiting official news regarding McGregor's comeback. While the leaked image stirred excitement, it seems the UFC has not yet revealed its cards regarding McGregor's next fight date.

