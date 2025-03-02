  • home icon
  Dustin Poirier, Belal Muhammad, and others react to Nasrat Haqparast beating Esteban Ribovics as fans scream robbery: "Fix the sport, please"

Dustin Poirier, Belal Muhammad, and others react to Nasrat Haqparast beating Esteban Ribovics as fans scream robbery: "Fix the sport, please"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Mar 02, 2025 04:04 GMT
MMA community
MMA community reacts to the Nasrat Haqparast (left) vs. Esteban Ribovics (right) fight. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Prominent MMA personalities, including Dustin Poirier and Belal Muhammad, responded to Nasrat Haqparast's victory over Esteban Ribovics. As for the fans, majority of the them were unhappy with how the fight turned out.

Haqparast took on Ribovics in a lightweight bout on the main card of UFC Vegas 103, which took place this past weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Moroccan dominated the opening round, inflicting significant damage through his lethal body kicks.

However, 'El Gringo' bounced back with his sharp attacks and resilience in the second round. The last round saw both fighters give their all inside the octagon, with many believing Ribovics did more than enough to get his hand raised. \

However, Haqparast was declared the winner via split decision. The judges scored the contest 29-28 x2 (Haqparast), 28-29 (Ribovics).

Following the contest, Poirier took to X and expressed his admiration, writing:

''Crazy output from these guys!''

Muhammad wrote:

''What a fight''

UFC bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi wrote:

''Give these guys a bonus!! Haqparast vs Ribovics is an instant t classic 29-28 Nasrat Haqparast for me''

MMA journalist Adam Martin voiced his disappointment, writing:

''Not sure how a judge had R1 for Ribovics when that was clearly Haqparast, and then all three had R2 to Haqparast when that was the toss-up round. Weird scorecards. #UFCVegas103''
Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots of MMA figures&#039; X post
Screenshots of MMA figures' X post

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the aforementioned post by UFC on X and shared their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Sh*t decision. Fix the sport, please.''

Another stated:

''Sh*t decision, Esteban look sharp. I'm exited to watch him fight a top 20''

Other fans wrote:

''Such a robbery, how can you be a professional judge and score this sh*t for Haqparast''
''Don’t agree with the decision here but it was a close fight, so hard to call it a robbery. I personally had it 2-1 Ribovics based on R2, and R3. I’m excited to see what’s next for Ribovics the man is entertaining every time, his volume is nuts and he’s a really solid boxer.''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @UFCNews on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @UFCNews on X]

Edited by Anurag Mitra
