Dustin Poirier believes win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 will make him one of the greatest lightweights in MMA history

Dustin Poirier recently discussed the implications of his upcoming lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Gearing up for the third title fight of his UFC career, 'The Diamond' spoke about the significance of the bout with Oliveira in an interview with the UFC. He believes that if he comes out on top, he'll be in the conversation regarding the greatest lightweights in MMA history.

He said:

"I think my track record, if I can wrap that undisputed title around my waist, I become one of the best lightweight fighters to ever do it in history. One the best mixed martial artist to ever do it in history, and I check a box that's on the top of my list and that is to be an undisputed champion. I've done it all in the sport if I can get this belt wrapped around my waist."

Dustin Poirier is undoubtedly one of the best lightweights in the UFC. The Louisiana native has fought some of the most challenging fighters of his era, including Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway and the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, to name a few.

Although Poirier was unsuccessful in securing the championship against the enigmatic Russian at UFC 242, 'The Diamond' feels he is finally on the right path towards UFC lightweight gold.

Dustin Poirier reveals that he was 'happy' for Charles Oliveira when he won the UFC lightweight championship

Dustin Poirier, who's always been classy in victory or defeat in his illustrious career, revealed that he was happy for Charles Oliveira when he won the lightweight title against Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

Poirier also revealed that he was ecstatic when 'Do Bronx' put his hands on the belt, but believes the title belongs to him.

He said:

"Yeah, I was happy for the guy. I'm a fan of the sport so when guys like [Michael] Bisping, Robbie Lawler, Charles [Oliveira] get their hands around the belt, you know guys have been putting pain to dues and overcoming [adversity], it's a special, special night. And I'm happy for him, but at the same time, I'm sitting on the couch watching him saying, 'that's my belt!"

Watch Dustin Poirier's full take on the upcoming fight against Charles Oliveira below:

