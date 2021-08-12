Dustin Poirier calls out Nate Diaz and sparks rumors of a potential fight between the two

Dustin Poirier seems to be hinting towards a potential fight against Nate Diaz. Taking to Twitter, 'The Diamond' sent out quite an interesting tweet, as he mentioned 'Nathan' in his latest message.

The tweet from Dustin Poirier immediately caught the attention of fans, who will remember that 'The Diamond' almost fought Diaz a few years ago. While Poirier's tweet doesn't suggest anything at the moment, it could be a hint of what 'The Diamond' is angling towards next.

Here's what Dustin Poirier tweeted out:

Nathan? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2021

Back in 2018, at the UFC 230 pay-per-view, Dustin Poirier was set to fight Diaz in a huge lightweight showdown. However, the fight never occurred and was eventually called off.

Since then, Diaz has focused on his career at welterweight, whereas Poirier has established himself as a top dog at lightweight. The two men have recently traded back-and-forth on social media and Diaz even expressed his interest in a fight against Poirier at 170.

Dustin Poirier is expected to fight for the UFC lightweight title next

Dustin Poirier is currently expected to face Charles Oliveira next for the UFC lightweight championship. The new lightweight champion is expected to make his first title defense against Poirier at some point in the near future.

On the back of two successive wins over Conor McGregor, Poirier is currently enjoying one of the best runs of his UFC career. A second win over the former UFC lightweight champion put Poirier in prime position to challenge for the UFC lightweight title next.

Nate Diaz is another man who holds a win over McGregor. 'The West Coast Gangster' last fought in a huge 5-round, non-main event, non-title fight against Leon Edwards. Diaz would go on to lose by unanimous decision but almost turned the contest on its head in the final 30 seconds of the fight after catching 'Rocky' with a brutal left hand.

Edited by James McGlade