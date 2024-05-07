Dustin Poirier claims the "only thing left" to do in his career is beat "Khabib [Nurmagomedov's] pupil" for the lightweight belt at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier only has one mission he wishes to accomplish before he leaves his gloves in the octagon. After 15 years as a professional fighter, Poirier believes his career would be complete should he become the undisputed lightweight champion on June 1.

As Dana White announced on the night of UFC 300, Poirier will headline UFC 302 as the challenger to Islam Makhachev's 155-pound title. While speaking with Ariel Helwani on the May 6 edition of The MMA Hour, Poirier said he feels a win over Makhachev would finish his "real-life Rocky story" career arc.

Poirier agreed with Helwani claiming the title is the only achievement left to accomplish in his career, who asked:

"That's the only thing left?"

Poirier said:

"I understand the threat in front of me [with] the pound-for-pound no. 1 guy. [He is] Khabib's pupil... But if I pull this off and you write a book or a movie, it's like a real-life Rocky story. But I am that guy to do it."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, UFC 302 will mark the third attempt in Poirier's career at the undisputed lightweight championship. 'The Diamond' previously fell to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 and lost again in his second opportunity against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Poirier previously served as the interim champion in 2019, beating Max Holloway by decision to win the temporary belt at UFC 236.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier betting odds

Dustin Poirier has already failed twice at achieving an undisputed UFC title but his third attempt is shaping up to be the biggest test of his career.

Despite previously losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira by submission, the early betting lines are suggesting that Poirier will be the biggest underdog of his career against Islam Makhachev.

In his career, 'The Diamond' has fared well as a betting underdog in the UFC, including his most recent victory over Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier was also an underdog against Max Holloway when he won the interim lightweight championship in 2019.