Dustin Poirier comments on Theo Von's thrilled live reaction to former's UFC 299 win over Benoit Saint Denis

Dustin Poirier silenced doubters with a decisive second-round knockout victory over Benoît Saint Denis at UFC 299.

Saint Denis took an aggressive approach initially, pressuring Poirier throughout the opening stanza. The American countered with guillotine choke attempts, but none found success.

The second round saw a shift in momentum. Following a well-placed punch, Poirier capitalized with a perfectly timed left counter that sent Saint Denis reeling. Forgoing a submission attempt, Poirier unleashed a flurry of punches to secure the impressive knockout victory.

Witnessing the victory unfold live from a Sydney sports bar, comedian Theo Von expressed his elation. Sharing the joyous reaction on his Instagram, Von captioned the video:

"Supporting the 💎 all the way from Sydney"

Poirier acknowledged the support, replying:

"Love ya bro!"

The pair's camaraderie stems from their shared Louisiana roots. The two also actively engaged in philanthropy through Poirier's charitable organization, 'The Good Fight Foundation.'

Dustin Poirier opens up about mental health struggles after loss to Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier shed light on the significant mental health struggles he endured following his defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291.

Last July's devastating head-kick knockout against Gaethje sent him spiraling, triggering thoughts of retirement and deep anxieties about his mental well-being.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier candidly discussed the dark period that followed the loss:

"After the Gaethje fight, I went through some real mental struggles, man. I was going through some stuff. That's really when I started practicing mindfulness, setting my intentions, and just trying to be grateful for every day. Yeah, it is very scary."

Poirier found particular resonance with the experience of former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski became emotional discussing the mental strain that led him to accept a short-notice rematch against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

"Whenever I saw Volk talking and kind of expressing himself and being honest... we're going through the same thing. I actually started doing therapy after the fight. I think its important to open up and talk about how you feel."

