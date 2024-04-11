Dustin Poirier drops three-word reaction to Islam Makhachev shutting down Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier put out a succinct response to Islam Makhachev after the UFC lightweight champion posted a message to some prospective title contenders on social media.

Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje are set to battle for the latter's BMF title at UFC 300 this weekend. The winner would claim that belt but also be well positioned for a lightweight title shot as Gaethje is also the UFC's number two contender at 155 pounds.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion Makhachev seemed to be responding to a statement from Holloway regarding a claim he put out there on Demetrious Johnson's podcast Mighty Cast. The former UFC featherweight champion made comments about how Makhachev should have fought Gaethje in February in what seemed to ruffle the feathers of Makhachev.

In a retort to Holloway that also addressed the Hawaiian's opponent on Saturday night, Makhachev tweeted:

"For the record: since 2021 I fought 7 times, while Holloway did 5 fights and Justin just 4. Do your homework before talking trash about your champ :)"

This resulted in a response from a former interim lightweight champion and Makhachev's possible next challenger for the lineal gold, Poirier.

To the message from the reigning UFC lightweight champion, Poirier responded:

"see you soon"

Check out Dustin Poirier's message to Islam Makhachev on X below:

Dustin Poirier and the landscape of who could next fight for lightweight gold

Dustin Poirier does sit favorably in this weight category's hierarchy as the 35-year-old is the number three contender. However, other meaningful bouts could oust him from that rumored spot.

That being said, this weekend looms large in terms of consequential matchups at 155 pounds and who could emerge as the next challenger for the UFC lightweight belt. The winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway could vault to that spot but Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan also transpires in the coming days at UFC 300.

Number one lightweight contender Oliveira will face the UFC's number four ranked 155-pounder Tsarukyan this weekend as well in a fight that many are speculating could also be a title eliminator at lightweight. Both men also have previous history with Islam Makhachev and each would be looking to even up their series with the champ ideally.

It remains to be seen if 'The Diamond' gets the nod and another crack at the undisputed lightweight gold or if one of the winners from Gaethje vs. Holloway and Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan can vault to that spot. In any event, it shows the depth of the division and the many challenges that seem to await Makhachev.