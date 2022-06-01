Dustin Poirier explains why he and Conor McGregor are dangerous matchup for Michael Chandler - "We touch your chin, it's gonna be bad"

Dustin Poirier recently stated that he and Conor McGregor are unfavorable matchups for Michael Chandler.

'Iron' has been calling everybody out since his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. McGregor and Poirier are two of the biggest stars in the 155lbs division at the moment. However, 'The Diamond' believes if Chandler had problems with Ferguson and Oliveira's punching power, he will struggle against power punchers like Poirier and McGregor. Here's what the Louisiana native stated in his recent appearance on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas:

"I am a dangerous fight for him [Chandler]. I think I am a clean puncher, accurate. He called out Conor. I think Conor is a dangerous fight for him, too. I am not saying Chandler's chinny or anything, he gets hurt in a lot of his fights. Guys like Conor, they can punch. If you get hurt by Tony Ferguson, and dropped by Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, we touch your chin it's gonna be bad."

Watch Dustin Poirier talk about Michael Chandler at 17:45 of the video below:

Article continues below ad

Chandler stunned UFC fans when he earned one of the most vicious knockout wins in UFC wins with a front-kick finish against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He is looking for yet another big name as his next opponent. 'Iron' cut an iconic promo in his octagon interview as he issued a callout to Conor McGregor.

Watch Michael Chandler's octagon interview at UFC 274 below:

What's next for Dustin Poirier in the UFC?

Article continues below ad

Dustin Poirier has been out of action since his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. 'The Diamond' has been actively looking for a fight for a while now. He had a few back-and-forths with Nate Diaz on social media, and while it looked certain at one point that the duo would collide, the fight never came to fruition.

A bout between Poirier and Colby Covington is also a possibility. The former interim lightweight champion recently agreed to fight his former teammate in a social media post.

Nevertheless, fans are eager to see the No.2 ranked lightweight back in action. Whether his next fight will be at 155lbs or 170lbs remains to be seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far