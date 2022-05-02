Dustin Poirier eyeing the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson for next fight

Fans have been anxiously waiting for a Dustin Poirier fight announcement for what seems like ages now. 'The Diamond' hasn't fought since his agonizing title fight loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 back in December 2021. Following that fight, Poirier was gunning for a welterweight scrap with Nate Diaz but the promotion seemed reluctant to book the matchup.

Poirier has now revealed that he's probably eyeing the winner of the upcoming fight between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson for his next octagon outing. A fan recently took to Twitter to urge the American to fight the winner of the Chandler vs. Ferguson bout, and the Louisianan seemingly replied in the affirmative.

The former interim lightweight champion has even revealed a potential timeline for his return to the cage. In another recent tweet, Poirier said he's hoping to fight in July.

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson are set to collide in a lightweight bout at the upcoming UFC 274 pay-per-view on May 7. Both men are heading into the fight on the back of multiple losses and will be desperate to return to winning ways, so it should be an interesting fight.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via @RealRClark25) Ryan Clark believes a Chandler-Ferguson fight would produce fireworks(via @RealRClark25) Ryan Clark believes a Chandler-Ferguson fight would produce fireworks 💥(via @RealRClark25) https://t.co/27jV1oLXUb

Will Dustin Poirier continue to compete in the lightweight division?

If Dustin Poirier does end up fighting the winner of Chandler vs. Ferguson, it will likely be at 155lbs. However, the 33-year-old previously stated that he is considering a potential move to the welterweight division down the line.

If he does move to welterweight, there's no shortage of suitors for him. As previously discussed, a potential bout against Nate Diaz seems to be off the table. His former ATT teammate Colby Covington previously called him out for a grudge match. Poirier, however, isn't keen on fighting 'Chaos'.

Former title challenger Gilbert Burns also offered to welcome Poirier to the welterweight division. 'The Diamond' is yet to respond to Burns' callout. 'Durinho' is coming off a narrow loss to Khamzat Chimaev and still holds a top five position in the 170lbs rankings.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Gilbert Burns has volunteered to welcome Dustin Poirier to the welterweight division Gilbert Burns has volunteered to welcome Dustin Poirier to the welterweight division 💎🇧🇷🔥 https://t.co/OzFELgY4fD

