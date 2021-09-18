Dustin Poirier feels title fight against Charles Oliveira could be his toughest match up till date

Dustin Poirier thinks Charles Oliveira could be the toughest challenge of his career. Poirier and Oliveira are set to collide in a lightweight title clash being targeted for UFC 269 in December. A fan recently asked 'The Diamond' if he considers 'Do Bronx' to be the toughest challenge of his career.

In response, Dustin Poirier tweeted saying that Oliveira might prove to be the toughest challenge of his career because he's the reigning champion. Poirier is known for being respectful towards his opponents and his latest tweet shows that he respects the champ. Most analysts and fighters feel that despite Oliveira being the champ, he is the underdog in the fight.

It is a fair point because Dustin Poirier's record in the lightweight division is nothing less than stellar. He's been inside the octagon with the best lightweights on the planet and he's beaten most of them. The latest feather in Poirier's cap was his back-to-back stoppage wins against former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier is close to achieving lifelong goal of becoming an undisputed UFC champion

Poirier has been an interim champion in the past but failed to unify the title after falling to a submission loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. According to Poirier, if he wins the title, there would be nothing more left for him to achieve in the division:

"For me, being undisputed world champion was the goal from the beginning. If I can tick that box, I’ve done it all in the sport of mixed martial arts. We’ll see man. I’ll probably just go and sell hot sauce,” Dustin Poirier said.

In a later interview, however, Dustin Poirier revealed he plans to play it smart when it comes to hanging up his gloves. Right now, Poirier feels healthy and wants to keep competing in blockbuster matchups. The southpaw said that he feels he has a few more years left in him before calling time on his career:

“I don’t know. I feel good. I feel healthy. Like I said before, there’s a lot of tread on the tires. I just want to make the right decisions. I’m 32 years old, I’ve had some big fights, and I just want to keep moving in that direction...I think I have a lot of years left. We gotta see how I feel, man. Sometimes that hip hurts. But as long as I can compete at the highest level, I think I’m gonna continue to compete,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour.

Catch his interview below:

