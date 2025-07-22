  • home icon
Dustin Poirier gets brutally honest about his UFC 318 performance against Max Holloway: "Maybe that's a sign"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:37 GMT
Dustin Poirier says he didn
Dustin Poirier says he didn't do enough at UFC 318. [Image courtesy: @ufceurope on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier recently opened up about his performance against Max Holloway at UFC 318. Poirier's admission that he didn’t give his best suggests he made the right decision to retire from mixed martial arts.

Poirier wanted to end his MMA career with a win in the main event of UFC 318, which took place in front of his home audience at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, Holloway spoiled the evening for him as he won their trilogy matchup via unanimous decision.

During a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Poirier admitted that Holloway was the better fighter between them, as he failed to inflict any significant damage:

''Going through the fight and immediately my thoughts about what just happened, it was like I thought I did enough. I thought I did enough. And then I got back and I watched it, like what you're feeling and going through in there, and then what you see as a fool from an outside view is two different things. I can see him winning rounds, throwing more volume, landing body shots, pulling away in rounds. So, what I watched was different than what I felt.''
Poirier continued:

''I think in there, I felt like in between rounds talking to my boxing coach, I could have taken more chances, but I was trying to protect myself at the same time, and I never really fought like that before. I would always put myself in harm's way to land the big shots, and this one I didn't, and maybe that's a sign that the decision I made was the right one. Self-preservation, get home to my family safe, that type of thing."
Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Dustin Poirier explains how much fighting means to him

Dustin Poirier ended his UFC career on Saturday at UFC 318 after he failed to capture the BMF belt from Max Holloway.

During the post-fight conference, Poirier expressed his love for fighting, saying it's a way to escape problems outside of the cage:

''I'm grateful that I was able to do all these things through chasing a dream. I was doing something I actually love to do. It was never work...Fighting was always the gym. Fighting was always my safe place. No matter what's going on in my life, I can go to the gym and bleed and sweat with these guys and the whole world. Nothing else matters, you know? Fighting has been so much to me.''
Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (52:37):

youtube-cover
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

