Dustin Poirier gives his honest opinion on former rival Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier seems to be having a great day on Twitter. After taking indirect shots at both Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, The Diamond also took a dig at Nate Diaz.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion was asked on social media about his thoughts on the younger Diaz brother, to which Poirier responded by labeling Nate a "bum."

Here's what Dustin Poirier had to say when he was asked about his thoughts on Nate Diaz:

Bum Bum Bum https://t.co/IovuVngF2F — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 230. However, the lightweight showdown between the pair was eventually canceled and the fight was never rebooked again.

In his recent heated exchange with Conor McGregor on Twitter, Diaz also brought up Poirier's name and took shots at him. The number one ranked UFC lightweight has now fired back at the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster after Diaz himself fired multiple shots at The Diamond.

Dustin Poirier will face Nate Diaz's arch-rival Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight next

Dustin Poirier is expected to face Conor McGregor on July 10th in the main event bout of a UFC pay-per-view. The two men have crossed paths on two different occasions. Following their recent meeting at UFC 257, talks of a third fight between the two men intensified.

A recent report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani suggested that Poirier has officially signed the contract for his trilogy bout against The Notorious One, who has been on board since the beginning.

Having suffered the first KO/TKO loss of his career, McGregor is determined to avenge his loss to The Diamond. Meanwhile, Poirier wants to secure a second win over the Irishman, which will arguably put the former interim lightweight champion in a prime position to challenge for the UFC lightweight title next.

The title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov will be on the line at UFC 262 when Michael Chandler faces Charles Oliveira. The winner of that bout could go on to defend his belt against the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3.