Dustin Poirier heaps praise on Michael Chandler despite rivalry: "I'm not a huge fan"

Dustin Poirier recently spoke to Helen Yee during his Celebrity Sweat Flag football game. As the pair conversed, he shared his thoughts on bitter rival Michael Chandler, with whom he has shared the cage once at UFC 281. Despite the enmity betwen the pair, Poirier spoke well of Chandler to Yee.

The moment occurred after Yee asked Poirier about his favorite fighters to watch. Poirier himself is one of the most highly-regarded action fighters in the UFC, having never been in a dull matchup despite his many years fighting in the promotion.

So when he listed Chandler among the fighters he enjoys watching, it came as a shock.

"[Ilia] Topuria, [Justin] Gaethje, [Dan] Hooker. I'm not a huge fan of him, but Michael Chandler. Any time he fights, I'll watch."

Check out Dustin Poirier praising Michael Chandler (3:54):

Poirier and Chandler had a highly publicized feud that culminated in their UFC 281 encounter. The bout itself was a tense one and was defined by various offenses committed by Chandler, who has quickly earned himself a reputation for fighting dirty, at least in the court of public opinion.

While the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion had moments against Poirier, he ultimately tasted defeat in stunning fashion via submission. It was the first submission loss of Chandler's career, but it did nothing to pacify Poirier's hatred for 'Iron.'

He even labeled Chandler a dirty fighter in the immediate aftermath of their bout, citing Chandler's use of fish-hooking: an illegal maneuver that entails hooking one's fingers inside an opponent's mouth.

Dustin Poirier has talked trash to Michael Chandler since their fight

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have an ongoing feud, which has spilled over to social media well after their UFC 291 fight, which 'The Diamond' won via submission. In response to Chandler bringing Poirier's old hot sauce jab, Poirier took to X/Twitter with a cutting statement.

"Remember when I whipped your a**?"

The two men have engaged in several back-and-forths on social media for one reason or another, and may never see eye to eye, especially given Poirier's tendency to hold on to grudges.

