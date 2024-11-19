Michael Chandler and 4 other times UFC fighters cheated in fights

The UFC octagon is the ultimate battleground in MMA. Fighters try their hardest to overcome equally trained opposition in one of the world's most grueling sports. Unfortunately, this occasionally leads to fighters pushing the boundaries to win. Michael Chandler's UFC 309 performance is a recent example.

'Iron' was guilty of several illegal actions in his bout with Charles Oliveira. Despite his best efforts, he lost. However, he isn't the only fighter who has been found guilty of breaking the rules in search of an advantage. Other fighters have done so too, including some in title fights.

So, with Chandler leading the charge, who are the other fighters who have committed blatant fouls inside the octagon?

#5. Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 2, UFC 286

Leon Edwards is no stranger to the occasional foul. He once poked Belal Muhammad in the eye so severely that it led to a no-contest. That, however, was unintentional. His UFC 286 rematch with Kamaru Usman was anything but, as the two men competed for Edwards' newly-minted welterweight title.

The Englishman committed several fouls during the pair's encounter, even grabbing Usman's glove during a grappling sequence. However, his most egregious offense was a widely condemned fence grab that saw him prevent a Usman takedown.

Check out Leon Edwards' fence grab below:

For this, 'Rocky' was deducted a point by referee Herb Dean. Nevertheless, he went on to win the fight via majority decision, successfully defending his belt for the first time.

#4. Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson, UFC 269

Priscila Cachoeira is a little-known fighter in the women's flyweight division, with an unremarkable 12-6 record. She hasn't authored noteworthy moments inside the octagon, at least none to be applauded for. She is, however, infamous for one of the most despised actions at UFC 269.

Check out Priscila Cachoeira's eye gouges below:

While struggling to fight off a rear-naked choke from Gillian Robertson, the Brazilian resorted to repeatedly gouging her opponent's eyes. Fortunately, she wasn't successful and didn't inflict permanent damage on Robertson, who eventually tapped her out in round one.

Cachoeira's image was further stained by the fact that she had missed weight for the bout. That plus the eye gouges did not endear her to the fans, even though she maintains it wasn't a deliberate foul.

#3. Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC 229

UFC 229 is the most successful event in the promotion's history and with good reason. It pitted Conor McGregor, MMA's biggest-ever star, against the unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov in a grudge match for the lightweight title. The two men hated each other and still do.

So, it comes as no surprise that there were fouls committed during their fight. However, they were all from McGregor, who wasn't penalized for any of his actions despite grabbing Nurmagomedov's gloves and shorts, hooking his toes in the fence, and illegally kneeing him in the head when both men were on the mat.

Check out Conor McGregor's illegal knee below:

Despite McGregor's best efforts to the contrary, he ultimately surrendered to Nurmagomedov's suffocating grappling, tapping to a neck crank in round four.

#2. Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier, UFC 281

Michael Chandler's reputation as a dirty fighter arose at UFC 281 when he fought Dustin Poirier. Their bout was teeming with action, with both men having moments of success and madness. However, Chandler fouled Poirier several times, and never took responsibility for it afterward.

'Iron' tried to fish-hook Poirier during a rear-naked choke sequence to try and lift Poirier's head enough for his forearm to slide under 'The Diamond's' chin. However, this failed and Chandler was forced to bail on the choke. Fish-hooking, for reference, entails sticking one's fingers inside another's mouth to yank the head.

Check out Michael Chandler fish-hooking Dustin Poirier below:

Another foul was Chandler hitting Poirier in the back of the head, which runs the risk of serious consequences. 'Iron' even admits to being warned by referee Dan Miragliotta for the back-of-the-head shots. However, that wasn't all, as he also stuck his fingers inside Poirier's gloves, only to still get submitted in round three.

#1. Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira, UFC 309

UFC 309 was meant, for Michael Chandler at least, a chance at redemption. He faced Charles Oliveira, who had denied his claim for the vacant lightweight title back at UFC 262. Instead of justice, Chandler lost the fight in a lopsided fashion but drew significant attention toward his flagrant fouling, including fence grabs.

Check out highlights of Michael Chandler's fouls below:

Chandler grabbed Oliveira's gloves and, most noticeably, blasted the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist in the back of the head in round five. After badly rocking Oliveira, 'Iron' lunged into a last-ditch flurry and repeatedly struck Oliveira in the back of the head with hammer fists. As previously explained, rabbit punches are illegal.

What was most shocking, however, was that referee Keith Peterson, who had an optimal view of the sequence, did nothing to enforce the rules, not even warning Chandler against the fouls. Fortunately, Oliveira wasn't knocked unconscious and managed to survive to win a unanimous decision.

