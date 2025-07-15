Dustin Poirier hilariously outlines plans for "steroids" after Max Holloway retirement fight: "See if I can get some money from ads"

Dustin Poirier dropped a cheeky post-retirement plan as he prepares to headline UFC 318 in his final fight against Max Holloway. He said he might finally try steroids and maybe even live stream the whole thing and cash in on ad money.

The joke landed because it came from a veteran fighter who’s been drug tested for nearly two decades. From surprise visits at dawn to collectors chasing him at a car dealership, Poirier has lived under the strictest anti-doping regime in sports.

He admitted he’s never actually seen his testosterone levels since the UFC would only tell him what was banned. Speaking in a recent interview with SHAK MMA, Poirier said:

“I don’t know, dude. I might livestream it and see if I can get some money from ads or something. Maybe I should livestream me doing steroids after this fight... I’ve been tested almost my entire UFC career since USADA and anti-doping came into the sport, but I’m kind of just busting people’s balls. I’m not 100 percent going to do that, but I will go get my... I’ve never got my testosterone levels checked and all that stuff."

Speaking about the stress of random drug tests he endured for years, Poirier added:

"You know, I’m about to be 37 years old. So now that I won’t have that burden of getting random drug tests at 8:00 a.m. in the morning, people knocking on my door, if my levels are low, maybe I will do it... One time I was buying a vehicle. I was at the dealership signing paperwork. They called me. They were at my gate here at my house. They were like, ‘Well, if you can’t make it back to your house to meet me in the next hour, it counts as a failed test."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (8:00):

Michael Bisping previews fireworks in Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier showdown at UFC 318

Michael Bisping expects the UFC 318 main event to deliver an all-out war. Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier meet for the third time, this time with the BMF belt on the line and Poirier calling it a career.

Bisping pointed out the pressure Poirier faces fighting at home and how it could either lift or overwhelm him. Previewing the clash on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"Ilia Topuria is the champ, he's probably going to fight Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan, one of those. If Max Holloway gets a big win here and then gets another one in the meantime, he is putting himself into that conversation. When you look at them both, they're both great strikers. I don't think we're going to see any wrestling out of this. They're both going to go toe-to-toe. They're going to throw down. It's going to be absolutely sensational."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (8:10):

