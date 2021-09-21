Dustin Poirier hilariously revives the old diss Conor McGregor used against him ahead of their first fight

Dustin Poirier recently harked back to an insult hurled at him by Conor McGregor in the build-up to UFC 178. During a recent Twitter Q&A session, 'The Diamond' reminded fans of his "cousin Cletus."

Check out Dustin Poirier's hilarious dig at Conor McGregor below:

During the UFC 178 pre-fight press conference, Conor McGregor was asked to give his thoughts on Dustin Poirier. 'The Notorious' mocked Poirier's country background, calling the Louisiana native a "hillbilly." McGregor further went on to say that Dustin grew up in a circus and probably had a cousin named Cletus.

"Look, don't get me wrong, I like the kid. He is a quiet little hillbilly from the back ar*e of nowhere. You know, I have nothing against the guy, you know what I mean. I'm sure he grew up in a circus or a fair or, you know, he is a nice little kid. Cletus, you know. His cousin is probably named Cletus or something. I don't know. He is a nice kid," said Conor McGregor.

Watch the entire pre-fight press conference below:

The Irishman's brash promotional tactics evidently worked wonders. He was able to TKO Poirier in the first frame of their bout. Even 'The Diamond' admitted to getting enraged by McGregor's loud-mouthed persona in the lead-up to their first encounter. In an interview with ESPN in January, Poirier said:

"But I don’t play a whole lot into that type of stuff. Like I said, that’s just noise. And I don’t want to waste energy on that stuff and get back into thinking all angry and emotional.”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could lock horns for a fourth time

Conor McGregor snapped his left leg in the first round of the UFC 264 main event. The injury resulted in Poirier winning the trilogy bout by way of a doctor's stoppage.

The inconclusive end to the third fight certainly warrants a fourth bout in order to bring a decisive end to their epic rivalry. During the UFC 264 press conference, UFC president Dana White said that the two gladiators will trade shots down the line again after McGregor makes his recovery.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Dana White just said a 4th fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will happen when McGregor has recovered from his injury. He goes into surgery tomorrow. #UFC264 Dana White just said a 4th fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will happen when McGregor has recovered from his injury. He goes into surgery tomorrow. #UFC264

