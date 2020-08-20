Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has expressed the desire to face either Tony Ferguson or Nate Diaz for his upcoming fight in the UFC.

At UFC 242, Dustin Poirier challenged reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title and came up short, losing via submission. While many thought that would be "The Diamond's" last shot at lightweight gold, Dustin Poirier defied the odds and came back stronger than ever against the division's surging contender, Dan Hooker back in June.

Having defeated Hooker in a fight of the year candidate put Dustin Poirier back on track in contention for a title shot again and the latter thinks that a win against the likes of Tony Ferguson or Nate Diaz, who are big names and tough opponents will get him the much-coveted shot at the title.

Dustin Poirier took to Twitter to react to fans who suggested that he fights either Nate Diaz or Tony Ferguson next.

In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier stated that when he's finished fighting, he wants to leave behind a great legacy which is why he wants to face the best fighters in the world and overcome the biggest adversities.

“I don’t know; I’m not sure what the options will be when the UFC comes back and starts sitting at the table to make these matches,” Poirier explained (transcript via MMA Junkie).” “It just needs to be a really big name or a title fight. I’ve been doing this for 10 years in the UFC, and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight. I don’t want it to just be about a show and win purse. I want it to really mean something, and I know I’m in the back nine of my career. I’ve been fighting for a while, I have 40 fights, and I want these last four or five years to really mean something every time I get into the octagon. Not only for me and my family, but for the goals that I’m trying to bring awareness to and raise money for and for my career. I really want to leave a legacy.”