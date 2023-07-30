Dustin Poirier issues four-word shutdown after top lightweight tries to insert himself into BMF title picture

Dustin Poirier issued a four-word shutdown to a top lightweight fighter after he tried to insert himself into BMF title contention. After quoting his tweet, Poirier wrote:

"Shut ya b**ch*ss up."

Check out their tweets below:

Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier with a head kick in the second round of their BMF title fight at UFC 291. The aftermath of the bout saw Michael Chandler capitalize on the occasion and cryptically try to insert himself into title contention.

He was swiftly repulsed by Poirier, who saw his dream of potential UFC lightweight title contention shatter just moments prior.

Chandler has kept the hype about welcoming Conor McGregor back to the octagon alive. With Gaethje's win against Poirier, both Chandler and McGregor have tried to issue callouts to 'The Highlight,' which has cast shadows on their much-awaited bout.

Dustin Poirier receives a heartwarming message from Dwayne Johnson

Dustin Poirier kept negativity at bay at the post-fight press conference of UFC 291. Coming from a loss, 'The Diamond' accepted his defeat without letting a bad day get under his skin.

His attitude towards the situation evoked an encouraging message from former WWE superstar and top Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, who expressed his respect for Poirier.

'The Rock' tweeted:

"Love this perspective so much Life lessons we can pass on to our little ones. Whatever it is that you sign up for, make sure you absolutely love it because anything can happen ~ and it’s does. Love this dude. Massive respect brother @DustinPoirier."

Check out his tweet below:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock 🏾

Life lessons we can pass on to our little ones. Whatever it is that you sign up for, make sure you absolutely love it because anything can happen ~ and it’s does. Love this dude.

Initially, the fight was tilted toward Poirier before a surprise head kick from Gaethje blacked him out in the second round. The fight earned redemption for Gaethje as he settled his fourth-round TKO loss to 'The Diamond,' which he suffered in 2018 at UFC on Fox 29.

The decks are almost cleared for 'The Highlight' in lightweight title contention against the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

