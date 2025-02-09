Dustin Poirier leaks email screenshot with three-word response as fan uses Kanye West tweet to cast doubt on recent crypto hack controversy

Dustin Poirier recently addressed a fan who questioned the legitimacy of the recent incident, where his X account had been hacked to promote cryptocurrency scams. Poirier informed MMA journalist Helen Yee that he was able to recover his account with assistance from the UFC and his management team. In the days leading up to the recovery, hackers had misused his account to promote these scams.

While Poirier has regained access to his account, rapper Kanye West also took to X to share that he was offered a substantial amount of money to promote a fake cryptocurrency to his followers. A fan re-shared West's post and tagged Poirier, asking:

"@dustinpoirier Please explain."

Poirier shared a screenshot confirming that hackers accessed his X account from Novosibirsk, Russia, affirming that he had not promoted the cryptocurrency scam through his social media handle.

"Here you go."

The hacking of Dustin Poirier's Twitter handle became a hot topic in the MMA community. Fans even jokingly asked "The Diamond" if his password was linked to his tendency to attempt guillotine chokes in fights, prompting a humorous response from Poirier.

Poirier is the latest high-profile victim of cryptocurrency scams targeting UFC fighters; In 2024, Khamzat Chimaev was involved in controversy surrounding similar scams.

Now that the account hack is behind him, Poirier can focus on planning his next moves in the UFC. The Louisiana native recently suffered a fifth-round submission defeat against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June 2024. Although Makhachev was the favorite to win, Poirier put up a strong fight, making it one of the toughest contests of the champion's career.

As Poirier approaches the end of his professional MMA career, he has teased a forthcoming fight announcement, while clarifying that his next appearance will not take place in Miami, Florida.

