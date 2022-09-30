Create

Footage of Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier hugging backstage at UFC 257 has fans questioning beef: "You guys acted like you hated each other"

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler embrace at UFC 257 [Image courtesy: @btsportufc on Twitter]
Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier were involved in an altercation during UFC 276.

It is not clear what sparked the confrontation, but footage shows 'The Diamond' infuriated with Chandler over something. Audio of Poirier shouting, "You're a fake motherf****r! I'm gonna f**k you up!" can be heard. Unfortunately, none of what 'Iron' said was picked up.

Recently, footage of Poirier and Chandler sizing one another up has been released by BT Sport. The two lightweight contenders are very cordial during the brief interaction, and fans are now up in arms about whether or not 'The Diamond' and 'Iron' genuinely dislike each other.

"@dustinpoirier and @mikechandlermma have already sized each other up"
💎 @dustinpoirier and @mikechandlermma have already sized each other up 👀💪MSG is getting a serious treat when these two throw down at #UFC281! 🗽📹: @ufc https://t.co/KNmPWzeERy

@navin_g_k is of the opinion that Poirier and Chandler are faking their beef to create headlines.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler discuss their differences with Daniel Cormier

The UFC seized the opportunity to organize a fight between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler following their altercation at UFC 276. The fight will take place at UFC 281 in November and is scheduled for three rounds.

In the build-up to their clash, 'The Diamond' and 'Iron' sat down to do an interview with Daniel Cormier to discuss the issues between them. Cormier asked the two lightweights why they can't seem to get on the same page, and Poirier said:

"This is just it, the way he answered that question is not who he was a few interviews ago with Ariel Helwani. Or it's not who he was when the mic's in front of him in the octagon. He was a different guy whenever we sat next to each other in Abu Dhabi and spoke."

Chandler interjected:

"The guy that talked to you in Abu Dhabi in the stands, you and I in the stands, before weigh-ins, we had all of that. And then that Dustin Poirier went on record on the microphone after the fight and said, 'If the UFC wants me to fight Michael Chandler, I'd just as soon go sell hot sauce.'''

Watch the video below from 1:00:

youtube-cover

As we edge closer to UFC 281, it will be fascinating to see whether Poirier and Chandler increase the intensity of their verbal exchanges or let bygones be bygones.

